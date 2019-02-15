|
James Michael McTighe
Cumming, GA. - James Michael McTighe "Mike", age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Cumming, GA. He was born in Louisville to James M. McTighe and Dorothy Sullivan McTighe. He was raised in Louisville and graduated from St. Xavier High School and the University of Louisville. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired as a materials handling engineer after a long career at the Louisville Ford Assembly Plant. He loved animals, books, guns, fine cigars, woodworking, art and cars, but mostly he loved his family. He was devoted to his wife, his daughters and especially his grandchildren. His dry humor, his sharp wit and his sage guidance will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John W. McTighe. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Alston McTighe; his daughters Laura McTighe (Kate Bulthuis) of Downers Grove, IL, and Beth Schmelzer (Robert) of Alpharetta, GA; his grandchildren Alston and Caroline Schmelzer also of Alpharetta; his sister-in-law Judy Harden of Louisville; his beloved aunt, Justina McTighe also of Louisville; and his cat Midnight. He was deeply loved by all. The service will be held Thursday February 14th at 10:30am in the outdoor Chapel at the Honey Creek Woodlands burial grounds in Conyers, Georgia with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Forsyth County Humane Society in Cumming, Georgia.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019