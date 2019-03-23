|
James Michael "Mike" Spillman
Louisville - Spillman, James Michael "Mike" 66 of Crestwood, KY passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019. Mike was born and raised in Louisville, KY, graduated from Waggner High School, and attended University of Louisville Speed School. He retired as managing partner from the Kentucky Division of C & T Design and Equipment Co. in Shelbyville, KY. Mike was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church and the Falls City Corvette Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Spillman.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 44 years, Carol; his children, Brandie L. Schuppert (Kurt), Marissa A. Rainey (Brent); granddaughter, Madison Grace Schuppert; brothers, Steve Spillman (Denise) and Mark Spillman (Karen); godson, Aaron Spillman; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday March 25, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd East Louisville with burial to follow at Sligo Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or Breast Cancer Research.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019