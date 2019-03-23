Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael "Mike" Spillman


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Michael "Mike" Spillman Obituary
James Michael "Mike" Spillman

Louisville - Spillman, James Michael "Mike" 66 of Crestwood, KY passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019. Mike was born and raised in Louisville, KY, graduated from Waggner High School, and attended University of Louisville Speed School. He retired as managing partner from the Kentucky Division of C & T Design and Equipment Co. in Shelbyville, KY. Mike was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church and the Falls City Corvette Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Spillman.

He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 44 years, Carol; his children, Brandie L. Schuppert (Kurt), Marissa A. Rainey (Brent); granddaughter, Madison Grace Schuppert; brothers, Steve Spillman (Denise) and Mark Spillman (Karen); godson, Aaron Spillman; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday March 25, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd East Louisville with burial to follow at Sligo Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or Breast Cancer Research.

RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now