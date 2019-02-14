Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Hwy
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul Catholic Church
6901 Dixie Hwy
James Milton Macpherson Sr.

James Milton Macpherson Sr. Obituary
James Milton Macpherson SR.

Louisville - James Milton Macpherson SR, 95, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Jim was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and retired from the L & N Railroad, where he was a founding member of the L & N Credit Union and continued his involvement on the board of directors up until his final days. He was a member of St Paul Catholic Church, Knights of St John, Knights of Columbus and recognized as the oldest and longest attendee at the Living Rosary.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Agnes Wermuth Macpherson.

Survivors include his three children, Gary Macpherson (Lynne), Mike Macpherson (Debbie) and Kathy Holderbaum (Bobby); eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three step grandchildren & five step great grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday at St Paul Catholic Church 6901 Dixie Hwy. with burial in St Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
