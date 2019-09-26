Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Middletown Christian Church
500 Watterson Trail
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Middletown Christian Church
500 Watterson Trail
Louisville, KY
View Map
James "Jack" Montgomery Jr. Obituary
James "Jack" Jr. Montgomery

Louisville - 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was a United States Army veteran that proudly served his country during WWII. Jack also was a long-time Deacon at Beargrass Christian Church and a member of Middletown Christian Church and retired from Container Corporation of America.

He was born on April 28, 1926 in Shelbyville, Kentucky to the late James and Elsie (Lieber) Montgomery. Jack was also preceded in death by his sister, Lucile Pickett. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Earlene (Batliner) Montgomery.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Middletown Christian Church (500 Watterson Trail, Louisville, KY 40243) with his funeral service taking place at 12:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Contributions in Jack's memory be made to his church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
