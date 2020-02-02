Resources
James Moody, 83, departed this life January 31, 2020. He was born to the late James and Margie Moody in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 1, 1937. At age 18, he enlisted in the US Navy, and four years later continuing his love for military service, he enlisted in the US Air Force; he retired from the Air National Guard. Jim spent countless, happy hours of his life dancing to Rock 'n Roll music.

He is survived by his wife Gail and his son Michael Moody, both of Louisville and by cousins in Oklahoma. Jim bequeathed his body to U of L Medical School. A later memorial service at Resthaven, when his ashes are available, will be private. Memorial gifts in his name may be made to Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Rd, 40205 where he spent his final months under their kind, exceptional care.

Condolences for the family at: [email protected]
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
