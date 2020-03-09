Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
5433 Johnsontown Road
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
James "Greg" Morris Jr.

James "Greg" Morris Jr. Obituary
James "Greg" Morris, Jr.

Louisville - James "Greg" Morris, Jr., 69, entered into rest on Saturday March 7, 2020. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. James is survived by his Wife, Mary Howard Morris; Son, David Morris (Tricia); Daughter, Cristina Richards; Grandchildren, Lucas and June; Brother, Ronald Morris; Sisters, Carol Watson, Christina Uebel, Donna Morris, Connie Morris. His service will be 11am on Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5433 Johnsontown Road, with Burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. His visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
