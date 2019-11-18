|
James Mortimer Standlee
Louisville - Yet another member of the "Greatest Generation" has passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 97 with his family by his side. James Mortimer Standlee was born on April 08, 1922 in Berryville, Arkansas to James Monroe and Nora Lee (Davis) Standlee. He served in World War II with the Army Air Force as a P-38 pilot flying missions in the Pacific Theater achieving the rank of Captain.
After the war, he and his family settled in California. He worked for a time with the California Conservation Corps (CCC) before beginning a career as a Traffic Engineer with the California Transportation (Caltrans) Department. He retired from Caltrans in 1988 with 34 years of service.
Jim is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean Ann (Ralston), his daughter Terri Pitts (David), and his two sons, James Craig and Ronald Edward (Kate); four grandchildren, Jason Smith (Candice), Megan Creagh (Thomas), Augustin & Aila Standlee-Strom and four great grandchildren, Deacon & Dylan Smith and Norah & Eilley Creagh.
James family would like to thank the staff and caregivers from Sunrise Senior Living of Louisville for their tender loving care this past year. A private family memorial service will be held locally, and his ashes will be interred at the Historic Rockland Church & Cemetery in Golden, Colorado.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019