James Nolan Mattingly
Louisville - James Nolan Mattingly, 92, of Louisville passed away Friday January 31, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1927 to the late John and Velma (Barnes) Mattingly. Mr. Mattingly was a retired operations agent for the old Eastern Airlines, a member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church (Sojourn Church), and a Navy veteran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Mae Mattingly, and a brother, Douglas Mattingly. Left to cherish his memory are his son, James E. Mattingly; a brother, Glenn Mattingly; grandchildren, Melissa Warren and Brent Mattingly; and their mother Glenda Wilder; and great granddaughters, Mallory and Madilyn Warren. Funeral services for Mr. Mattingly will be held at noon on Friday February 7, 2020 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Private interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3-8 pm. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020