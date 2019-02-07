|
James Norman "Cooper" Connell
Louisville - James Norman "Cooper" Connell, 73, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in the Hosparus Center at Norton Pavilion.
He was a graduate of Trinity High School and Bellarmine College (now University) and attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He also was a veteran, having served in Vietnam with the Army. An accomplished artist and designer, Jim taught art at Trinity High School for 42 years, chaired its Humanities Department for 34, and earned the Faculty Award in 2014. In 2016, he was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Virginia O'Meara Connell, and brother, Charles Kevin "Chuck" Connell.
He is survived by his sisters, Ellen Prater of of Euless,Texas and Sue Hardin; nephews Larry Hibbs and Jerry Prater; niece Kristen Prater; great-nephew Cody Hibbs; and great-nieces Cali Hibbs and Hallie Garcia.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman's, 3711 Lexington Road in St. Matthews. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Contributions in memory of Jim can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019