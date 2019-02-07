Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Norman "Cooper" Connell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Norman "Cooper" Connell Obituary
James Norman "Cooper" Connell

Louisville - James Norman "Cooper" Connell, 73, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in the Hosparus Center at Norton Pavilion.

He was a graduate of Trinity High School and Bellarmine College (now University) and attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He also was a veteran, having served in Vietnam with the Army. An accomplished artist and designer, Jim taught art at Trinity High School for 42 years, chaired its Humanities Department for 34, and earned the Faculty Award in 2014. In 2016, he was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Virginia O'Meara Connell, and brother, Charles Kevin "Chuck" Connell.

He is survived by his sisters, Ellen Prater of of Euless,Texas and Sue Hardin; nephews Larry Hibbs and Jerry Prater; niece Kristen Prater; great-nephew Cody Hibbs; and great-nieces Cali Hibbs and Hallie Garcia.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman's, 3711 Lexington Road in St. Matthews. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Contributions in memory of Jim can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.