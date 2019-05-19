|
James "Ray" O'Neil
Louisville, KY - James "Ray" O'Neil, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He was born on July 17, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Caroline (Rodgers) O'Neil. He worked for 50 years for P. Lorillard Tobacco Company/National Tobacco Company. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry M. O'Neil. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan F. O'Neil, daughter, Debbie R. Gaillard, daughter, Peggy S. Wathen, grandson, Josh (Vianca) Riley, granddaughter, Lauren Molohon, great grandson, Alex Riley.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019