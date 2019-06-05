Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Floydsburg Cemetery
5600 Floydsburg Road
Crestwood, KY
Bayou Vista, Texas, formally of Louisville KY - 69, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UTMB Hospital in Galveston, TX. He was born November 25, 1949, in Louisville, KY. James was a proud Vietnam Veteran who bravely served in the Army. He retired from BP refinery and was a lifetime member of the VFW.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Morgan.

James is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Morgan; sons, Kevin Morgan, Shawn Morgan and Chad Morgan; sister, Doris Caffee; brother-in-law, Bobby Caffee; grandchildren, McCoy Morgan and Hope Mohr, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and all whom live in Louisville,

Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 10am-2pm.

A graveside service will follow after the visitation at Floydsburg Cemetery, 5600 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY at 3pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
