James Otto Morgan
Bayou Vista, Texas, formally of Louisville KY - 69, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UTMB Hospital in Galveston, TX. He was born November 25, 1949, in Louisville, KY. James was a proud Vietnam Veteran who bravely served in the Army. He retired from BP refinery and was a lifetime member of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Morgan.
James is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Morgan; sons, Kevin Morgan, Shawn Morgan and Chad Morgan; sister, Doris Caffee; brother-in-law, Bobby Caffee; grandchildren, McCoy Morgan and Hope Mohr, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and all whom live in Louisville,
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 10am-2pm.
A graveside service will follow after the visitation at Floydsburg Cemetery, 5600 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY at 3pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019