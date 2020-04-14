|
James Parrish Miles, Jr.
Louisville - James Parrish Miles, Jr., 86, of Louisville, KY, was born to the late James Parrish Miles and Flossie (nee) Colleman. James passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center in Radcliff Kentucky, surrounded by other veterans and family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Chesser; and a sister, Florence Lavern Witherspoon who passed in 2017 at the age of 81.
James is survived by two sons, B.J. Miles and his wife, Elizabeth of Campbellsburg, KY and Eric Miles of Montreal, Canada; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann and Frank Grider, Amos and Terra Chesser and Diana and Brian Hutchason.
The funeral service is private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020