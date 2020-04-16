Services
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
James Parrish Miles Jr.

James Parrish Miles Jr. Obituary
James Parrish Miles, Jr.

Louisville - Staff Sergeant James Parrish Miles, Jr., 86, of Louisville, KY, was born to the late James Parrish Miles and Flossie (nee) Colleman. James passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center in Radcliff Kentucky, surrounded by other veterans and family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Chesser; and a sister, Florence Lavern Witherspoon who passed in 2017 at the age of 81.

James is survived by the mother of his children, Josette Marie Louise Miles; two sons, B.J. Miles and his wife, Elizabeth of Campbellsburg, KY and Eric Miles of Montreal, Canada; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann and Frank Grider, Amos and Terra Chesser and Diana and Brian Hutchason.

Services were private.

In lieu of gifts please donate to at .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
