James "Jim" Pasikowski
Louisville - James "Jim" Pasikowski, 77, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Jim was born March 12, 1942 in Grand Rapids, MI to Charles & Victoria Pasikowski. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Susie" Biven Pasikowski, children & their partners (John & Shelly and Julie & Angel), and two grandchildren (Clementine & Maya).
After graduating from the University of Detroit with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, he spent time in graduate studies at Yale and traveled throughout Europe, and backpacked through many wonderful national parks in the United States, before settling in Louisville, working as the Traffic Engineer at City Hall for 27 years. A zeal for travel & aviation translated into a second career as a travel agent. He had a vibrant passion for birding as well, having been an active member and serving multiple times as president of the Beckham Bird Club for many years. From 1973 on to his end, he was the best husband and father he could possibly be, loved by his family and admired by his friends. Heaven is lucky to now have his nerdly enthusiasm, wicked math skills, and infectious runaway awkward giggle-laugh.
Visitation will be held at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home East, 12900 Shelbyville Road, on Tuesday, May 28th from 11-3pm with a service at 2pm and a procession to Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Avenue, immediately following. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday, May 29th, at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church, 4936 Brownsboro Road.
We want to thank the wonderful staff at Springhurst Pines Nursing Home and his Hospice Team for all the loving care he was given throughout his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated and encouraged to Hosparus of Louisville or the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019