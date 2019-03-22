|
James Patrick Bilotta
LOUISVILLE - James Patrick Bilotta, of Louisville, Kentucky, born March 10, 1953, returned to the arms of his Heavenly Father on March 19, 2019.
"Jimmy" graduated from DeSales High School in 1971, and from the University of Louisville in 1976, with a BA in Science.
He is preceded in death by his parent's, Tom and Janie Bilotta and is survived by his siblings, Joe (Teresa) Bilotta, Teresa (Dudley McIlhenny) McMillan, Rosa (Brad) Brown and John (Laura) Bilotta, and many nieces and nephews. In addition, Jimmy had a special bond with his friends Mike and Mary Kenny, Joe Kenny and the entire extended Kenny family, who accepted him with unconditional love and in which Jimmy considered every one of them his family.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 South 6th St. Visitation will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Centerstone, (Seven County Services), 44 Vantage Way Suite 400, Nashville, TN., 37228. [email protected]
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019