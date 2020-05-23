James Paul "Bud" Wood, Jr.Louisville - 90, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.He was a Korean War Army Veteran, member of Incarnation Catholic Church, and retired from Coca-Cola.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly Cochran.He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Lois (Beam) Wood; children, J. David Wood (Denise), Bill Wood (Sharon), Larry Wood (Charlene), and Joe Wood (Katie); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Chambers.His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.