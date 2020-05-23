James Paul "Bud" Wood Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Paul "Bud" Wood, Jr.

Louisville - 90, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.

He was a Korean War Army Veteran, member of Incarnation Catholic Church, and retired from Coca-Cola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly Cochran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Lois (Beam) Wood; children, J. David Wood (Denise), Bill Wood (Sharon), Larry Wood (Charlene), and Joe Wood (Katie); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Chambers.

His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved