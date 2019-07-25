|
|
James Perry
Louisville - James H. "Jim" Perry passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Audubon Hospital. He came to Louisville, Ky. in 1949 from Westmoreland, Tenn. Where he worked for the Bord Tie Co. until they went out of business and then started working for the K & I Railroad, they changed names to Southern and then to Norfork Southern Railroad where he retired in 1987.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Thelma Louise, parents Ernest and Addie Perry his children Wanda Louise Hayse, Robert Lee "Bob" Perry , Clifford Jay Perry and sister Ruby Jewell Troutt. He is survived by his son James "Roger" Perry, sister, Lois Dean Graves. 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. His funeral will be 7 pm Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., with visitation from 3 pm to 8 pm. Burial will be, Saturday, 1 pm Louisville time at New Hope Cemetery Westmoreland, Tenn.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019