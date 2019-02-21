|
|
James (Jimmy) Peter Paul Arnold, Jr.
Louisville - James (Jimmy) Peter Paul Arnold, Jr., 61, Louisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12th, with his family and friends by his side. He was born September 25th, 1957 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late James Paul Arnold and the late Caroline O. Arnold. He graduated from Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington, NJ and later attended Rutgers University. Jimmy returned to Kentucky to work with his father who was a renowned show horse trainer operating in Midway, KY. Making a living based on the show judges' opinions did not suit Jimmy, so he sought work in carpentry and woodworking. He apprenticed under Bill Pace, refining his skills in woodworking, historical reconstruction and reclaiming/relocating old log structures. At the encouragement of his longstanding benefactor, the late George Freibert, Jimmy ventured out on his own in 1998, establishing J. Arnold Specialty Construction. Many of his friends are benefactors of his amazing works and he lives on in his woodworking masterpieces. His craftsmanship graces the homes of so many and will always serve as a living memorial and tribute to his skills. He attended Emmanuel Grace Baptist Church, LaGrange KY, and there is no doubt he is now working with the Master-Craftsman, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with his dreams fulfilled.
Jimmy is survived by his step-daughter Tia Trueax (John): grandchildren Whitney (Jimmy), Skyler (Lydia), Taylor, Aurora, Lauren and Melinda; great grandchildren Jimmy III, Abigail and Avalynn, as well as his sister Paula O'Donnell and niece Dina O'Donnell, and lastly his steadfast four-legged companion- Jet.
There will be a private memorial celebrating Jimmy's life on Sunday, February 24th, 2pm at the cabin at Old Pond Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019