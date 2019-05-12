|
|
James Philip Anderson
Louisville - James Phillip Anderson born June 17, 1932 went to his eternal home with Jesus. He was born in Indianapolis IN and "at 6 weeks of age got to Kentucky as fast as he could".
He was preceded in death by his parents Van Lee Anderson and Ottie Belle Kininmonth Anderson and 2 grandchildren James Daniel and Taylor Annette.
As a Tri-Service Veteran he served in the Navy and Air Force, finishing his career in the Army. Serving 21 years in the Army as a Military Police Officer, Master Sergeant Anderson served 2 tours in Viet Nam earning 5 Good Conduct Medals, a Viet Nam Service Medal with 4 Campaign Stars, a Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal and a Bronze Star.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 64 years Ellabelle Jean Crowder Anderson, children Linda(Don)Anderson-Goodman, Phillip(Mary)Anderson, Lidia(David)Batteast, James(Susan)Anderson, twelve grandchildren, Brad, Vanessa, Christy, Joe, Ron, Aaron, Stephan, Lauren, Rich, Jordan, Claire and Katie. Twenty-Three great grandchildren Cole, Brittany Jean, Elizabeth, Joe, Britney, Emily, Jacob, Sam, Emily, Amanda, Van, Sebastian, Hannah, Lindsey, Adelyn, Scarlett, Melanie, Colton, Jackson, Gabby, Isabella, Jordan, Rockne. Five Great-Great Grandchildren Skylar, Jackson, Jaxon and 2 more on the way, dearest friends Margaret Brunigton and Marlena Woodson and Sadie Cole.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday & after 10 A.M. Tuesday.
Memorial gifts to Grace Church 6901 Calvary Dr. Lou., Ky. 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019