Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Philip Anderson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Philip Anderson Obituary
James Philip Anderson

Louisville - James Phillip Anderson born June 17, 1932 went to his eternal home with Jesus. He was born in Indianapolis IN and "at 6 weeks of age got to Kentucky as fast as he could".

He was preceded in death by his parents Van Lee Anderson and Ottie Belle Kininmonth Anderson and 2 grandchildren James Daniel and Taylor Annette.

As a Tri-Service Veteran he served in the Navy and Air Force, finishing his career in the Army. Serving 21 years in the Army as a Military Police Officer, Master Sergeant Anderson served 2 tours in Viet Nam earning 5 Good Conduct Medals, a Viet Nam Service Medal with 4 Campaign Stars, a Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal and a Bronze Star.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 64 years Ellabelle Jean Crowder Anderson, children Linda(Don)Anderson-Goodman, Phillip(Mary)Anderson, Lidia(David)Batteast, James(Susan)Anderson, twelve grandchildren, Brad, Vanessa, Christy, Joe, Ron, Aaron, Stephan, Lauren, Rich, Jordan, Claire and Katie. Twenty-Three great grandchildren Cole, Brittany Jean, Elizabeth, Joe, Britney, Emily, Jacob, Sam, Emily, Amanda, Van, Sebastian, Hannah, Lindsey, Adelyn, Scarlett, Melanie, Colton, Jackson, Gabby, Isabella, Jordan, Rockne. Five Great-Great Grandchildren Skylar, Jackson, Jaxon and 2 more on the way, dearest friends Margaret Brunigton and Marlena Woodson and Sadie Cole.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday & after 10 A.M. Tuesday.

Memorial gifts to Grace Church 6901 Calvary Dr. Lou., Ky. 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now