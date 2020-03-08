Resources
James Philip Fluke

New Albany - James Philip Fluke, 75, died Saturday March 7, 2020. He was born June 27, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John S. Sr. and Carmella (Terinoni) Fluck. Jim was a retired bus driver of 30 years with the Greyhound Bus Lines, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother John Flack.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years Susan P. Fluke, two children, son James P Fluke Jr. (Tanya) Three step-grandchildren Autumn, Amanda, and Meagan and daughter Penny Riddle. Two grandchildren Samantha and Emily Riddle, and a sister Kathy Powell (Jerry).

Visitation at Kraft Funeral Service 2776 Charlestown Rd. will be Wednesday March 11th, from 3:00pm until 8:00 pm and after 9:00 am Thursday. His Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday March 12th, in the Kraft Charlestown Rd. Chapel with Military Honors. Private burial will be in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
