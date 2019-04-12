Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
Centerfield, KY
View Map
James Poole, Jr.

Crestwood - James R. Poole, Jr., 72, went home to his Heavenly Father, April 8th, 2019. He was a trustee and member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. He is survived by the love of his life, Martha Drane-Poole; one stepson, Joshua Broughton (Stephanie); one grandson, Ian and his furbabies, Cubby, Teddy and Mr. Dillon. A Celebration service of his life will be held at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Saturday April 13th at 1:00 in Centerfield, Ky. Arrangements handled by Stoess Funeral Home. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
