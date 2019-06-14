|
|
James "JC" "Poppy" Watkins
Louisville - Mr. James "JC" "Poppy" Watkins, age 92, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Mr. Watkins was born on November 6, 1926 in Burkesville, KY. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Mr. Watkins was a member of Zoneton Lodge No. 964 F & A M and Star of Hope Chapter No. 183, Order of the Eastern Star. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Watkins; parents, Danny and Minnie Watkins; daughters, Elizabeth Tweedy and Lavon Watkins; son, Danny Watkins; brothers, Norman Watkins and Eugene Moles and sister, Marie Spears. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Linda Mattingly (Paul), Carolyn Meadow, Lisa Harris and Shanna Nichols (James Sr.); 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Oletius Kemp, Janie Amick (Joe) and Edna Dalton and a host of other family. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. EST/ 9 a.m. CST on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Perkins Cemetery (Burkesville, KY) at 3 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. CST. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST at the funeral home and Saturday at the cemetery from 2:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. CST. Expressions of sympathy may be given to the family or Honor Flight Bluegrass. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019