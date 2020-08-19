1/1
James Quintin Kruse Sr.
James Quintin Kruse, Sr.

Louisville - Louisville, Kentucky - James Quintin Kruse, Sr., 86, passed on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. He graduated from Manual High School in 1951 and joined the Marine Corps following high school and served 3 years.

He retired from Xerox in 1998, serving his time there for 22 years. Jim thoroughly enjoyed his time with his family. He was married to the love of his life for 54 years, Junie. He also spent a lot of his time working on his farm and riding his tractor in Taylorsville, Kentucky. Jim loved watching and feeding the birds on his back deck.

Preceding him to eternity was his beloved wife, June Marie Schuesler Kruse; his sisters, Mary Reed (Phil), Barb Steinrock (Al), Jess Ross (Carter); and brother, Charles Kruse.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Joan Lawson (Chuck); his children, James Kruse Jr. (Sharon), Tina Zegarra, Robin Baker (Kevin), Thomas Kruse; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Talley (Cameron), Tiffanie Nalley (James), Sarah Ansert (Matt), Michael Baker (Tabby), Erin McDermott (Paul), Quintin Kruse, Abigail Kruse; his great-grandchildren, Nathan Nalley, Taylor Nalley, Amelia Baker, Alayna Baker, Reece Talley, Reagan Ansert, Mia Nalley; loving family member, Bernie Zegarra; and his fur babies, Zack and Clem.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Martha Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 1-5 PM on Sunday, August 23 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Friends and family are welcome to share love at www.Ratterman.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Kentucky Humane Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
