Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Drive
View Map
James R. Baird Obituary
James R. Baird

Louisville - Coach Jim joined his Heavenly Father Wednesday May 8, 2019 suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 81.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 55 years, Jeannie Kellner Baird and his children Theresa Marks (Ted), John (Kim), Donna Bruno (Ed), Vince (Mary). He has 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He was a retired sheet metal journeyman in local union 110. He loved football and was a coach for over 50 years. He was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Bernard since 1970. He cherished his relationship with Jesus and had a special devotion to Padre Pio.

Funeral Mass for Coach Jim will be at 11 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive. Visitation will take place from 2-8 PM on Sunday, May 12 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial donations may be given in Coach Jim's memory to Mass of the Air and the Catholic Education Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 11, 2019
