|
|
James R. Brown
Louisville - went to be with the Lord on December 18,2019 peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ponder Atiba Brown, one sister Henrietta (Benny) Walker, sons Wayne (Kelly) Mangum, James Brown Jr.,Maurice (Lynette) Ponder, and daughter, Safiya (Reggie) Modesti; with a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held December 28,2019 at Spradling Memoria AME Zion Church, 971 S. Preston St. Visitation will begin at 11 AM and the service will be at 1 PM, Services entrusted to George R. Mason Funeral Home.l
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019