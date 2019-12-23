Services
George R Mason Funeral Home
977 S Preston St
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-1963
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
George R Mason Funeral Home
977 S Preston St
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
George R Mason Funeral Home
977 S Preston St
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Brown Obituary
James R. Brown

Louisville - went to be with the Lord on December 18,2019 peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ponder Atiba Brown, one sister Henrietta (Benny) Walker, sons Wayne (Kelly) Mangum, James Brown Jr.,Maurice (Lynette) Ponder, and daughter, Safiya (Reggie) Modesti; with a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held December 28,2019 at Spradling Memoria AME Zion Church, 971 S. Preston St. Visitation will begin at 11 AM and the service will be at 1 PM, Services entrusted to George R. Mason Funeral Home.l
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -