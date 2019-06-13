Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Westport Road Baptist Church
9705 Westport Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westport Road Baptist Church
(9705 Westport Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Westport Road Baptist Church
9705 Westport Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ernst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. "Pop" Ernst

Obituary Condolences

James R. "Pop" Ernst Obituary
James R. "Pop" Ernst

Louisville - James R. "Pop" Ernst, 77, died Monday evening with his family holding his hands until God took his hand and brought him Home.

Jim was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Henry and Nellie Ernst who have both gone before him. He was a custom home builder in the Louisville area for over 50 years where he built beautiful homes for hundreds of families with love and care.

He loved tennis, golf or any game that he could talk you into playing, usually "beating your pants off." As he fought this hateful cancer the one thing he missed most was not being able to do these things he loved so much. Jim was humble, kind, gentle, respected and he never demanded center stage.

He was a faithful husband to one, father to two, grandfather to four, friend to many and a servant of God until the end. He shared his witness daily through his actions and kindness to others.

Sue his wife and love of 55 years, sons and daughter-in-laws David and Karen, Mark and Lori, grandchildren Jenna, Lily, Emma Kate and Will have no idea how to begin to fill the empty space left by his physical absence... for such a quiet man the void is huge.

Jim died as he lived with no big fanfare, just a few soft breaths and then no more pain or cancer, just glory!

Join our family and friends to celebrate a life well lived with visitation from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Westport Road Baptist Church, (9705 Westport Road Louisville, KY 40241).

Visitation will also be on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Westport Road Baptist Church, (9705 Westport Road Louisville, KY 40241) with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery (701 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204).

Because he couldn't bear to think of children going through cancer, the family requests that contributions in Jim's memory be made to which was near and dear to his heart.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now