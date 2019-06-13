James R. "Pop" Ernst



Louisville - James R. "Pop" Ernst, 77, died Monday evening with his family holding his hands until God took his hand and brought him Home.



Jim was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Henry and Nellie Ernst who have both gone before him. He was a custom home builder in the Louisville area for over 50 years where he built beautiful homes for hundreds of families with love and care.



He loved tennis, golf or any game that he could talk you into playing, usually "beating your pants off." As he fought this hateful cancer the one thing he missed most was not being able to do these things he loved so much. Jim was humble, kind, gentle, respected and he never demanded center stage.



He was a faithful husband to one, father to two, grandfather to four, friend to many and a servant of God until the end. He shared his witness daily through his actions and kindness to others.



Sue his wife and love of 55 years, sons and daughter-in-laws David and Karen, Mark and Lori, grandchildren Jenna, Lily, Emma Kate and Will have no idea how to begin to fill the empty space left by his physical absence... for such a quiet man the void is huge.



Jim died as he lived with no big fanfare, just a few soft breaths and then no more pain or cancer, just glory!



Join our family and friends to celebrate a life well lived with visitation from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Westport Road Baptist Church, (9705 Westport Road Louisville, KY 40241).



Visitation will also be on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Westport Road Baptist Church, (9705 Westport Road Louisville, KY 40241) with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery (701 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204).



Because he couldn't bear to think of children going through cancer, the family requests that contributions in Jim's memory be made to which was near and dear to his heart.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019