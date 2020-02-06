|
James R. Merritt
Louisville - James R. Merritt, age 87, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Jim was born in Kansas City, KS, on January 9,1933. He served in the United States Air Force where he was honorably discharged. He continued to serve his country as an aerospace engineer, working on numerous projects with a worldly impact, such as Skylab, the Hubble telescope, communications for the manned space programs for Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo, and was also instrumental in developing new technology in military armaments. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Merritt and Mother, Mabel Heartney; and Brother, Bill Merritt.
In his personal life, he and Marilyn loved traveling and managed to visit all 50 states. He found great pleasure in serving others and playing golf, having served as Scoutmaster, softball coach and many other areas in his family's life. He brought his children up to believe in God and to make choices with integrity and morals. When asked how he was doing, he always responded "Just short of terrific." Now he is Terrific!
Left to cherish loving memories are wife of 62 years, Marilyn (nee Dysart); son, Gary (Jennifer); daughter, Joni Pardue (Rick); five grandchildren, James, Nick, Sean, Alex (Ellie) and Rikki; and four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Halle, Ethan and Alice; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held 3 to 5 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Newcomer immediately following visitation at 5:00 pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health, 3523 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020