James R. Neace
James R. Neace

Shepherdsville - Mr. James Roscoe Neace, age 67, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Mr. Neace was born in Cincinnati, OH on April 27, 1953. He retired from General Electric after 42 years of service. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era in Germany.

Among those who preceded him in death are, his daughters, Loretta Baker and Amy Neace; his mother, Myrtle B. Harrod; sister, Thelma Strong; grandfather, Roscoe Brock; grandmother, Lizzy Moore; stepfather, Joe Pike and his childhood best friend, Joe Brown.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Laura Elizabeth Neace; children, Alice Abell (Tom), Jaime Phelps (Bill) and Charles Neace; grandchildren, Raven Dawn, Cheyenne Bierod, Terrie Sue Abell, Thomas Abell Jr. (Lee), Ashley Morton (Michael), Dakota Abell, Bill Phelps Jr., Timothy Phelps, Austin Phelps and Lucas Phelps; great-grandchildren, Jake Baker, Blade Hudson, Leah Hudson, Terrie Hudson, Evelyn Morton, Emily Morton, Raydale Phelps and Maria Phelps; his best friend, Lacy Cox along with Lacy's family and a host of many other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Wednesday from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.

www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
