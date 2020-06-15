James R. Slaughter Jr.
Louisville - 65, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was survived by his wife, Vickie White Slaughter; children, Tyeasha Slaughter, Jamilla Hayden, Shamika, James, Antonio and David Williamson; 36 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchildren ; 2 sisters; 5 brothers , and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Louisville - 65, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was survived by his wife, Vickie White Slaughter; children, Tyeasha Slaughter, Jamilla Hayden, Shamika, James, Antonio and David Williamson; 36 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchildren ; 2 sisters; 5 brothers , and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.