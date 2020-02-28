Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
James Ray Keith Obituary
James Ray Keith

Louisville - "Jimmy", 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

He retired from Creasey Company / Dixie Warehouse, member of local 89 Teamsters fifty plus years an avid UK fan and twenty plus years with the Mose Green Democrat Club.

He is preceded in death by his mother Pansy Miller and step- father, Charles Hart.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley Nall Keith; daughter, Candy (Frank) Wargo and his grandson, Shaun Wargo; sisters, Barbara (Mike) Weidauer, Kathy (Ricky) Watson and Sharon Hart (Mike) Baumer and

brother, Virgil Keith.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2 -8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. His celebration of life will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
