James Ray Leslie, Sr.
Louisville - James Ray Leslie, Sr., of Louisville passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 70.
Jay was retired from International Paper.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Jim & Dorothy Leslie and, his brother, Bobby Leslie.
He is survived by his three children; daughter Erin Van Gundy (Bryan) of McKinney, Texas and daughter Courtney Leslie (Jeff McCarty) of McKinney, Texas and son James Leslie, Jr. (Amy Watkins) of Louisville; brother Michael Leslie; sister-in-law Diane Leslie; five grandchildren, Megan, Brayden, Kemper, Cohen and Lincoln; nephews Jamie (April), Kory, Nathan and Nicholas (Taylor); and aunts, uncles and cousins.
If you wish to memorialize Jay, his children ask that you make a donation to and do a shot of your favorite beverage.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020