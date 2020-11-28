James Ray Lewis, DDSLouisville - James Ray Lewis, DDS, was born December 4, 1930 to the late James Emerson and Frances Godbey Lewis and passed away on November 27, 2020.Dr. Lewis was on the 1948 State Champion football team at du Pont Manual High School where he graduated in June 1949. He was in the Naval Reserves prior to 1952, then joined the Navy in 1952, serving on the Aircraft Carrier USS Midway. He was honorably discharged in December 1954Dr. Lewis graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry in June 1959, with a DDS degree. He practiced dentistry in Louisville from 1959 until 1998, and was a member the Louisville Dental Society, the Kentucky Dental Association and the American Dental Association for 60 years. Dr. Lewis received the Louisville Dental Society Lifetime Superior Achievement Award in 2020.Dr. Lewis was a member of Southeast Christian Church since 1982 and volunteered at the Kentucky Center for the Arts for 12 years. He made numerous lifelong friends in Boy Scouts, making rank of Eagle Scout. He also was a Kentucky Colonel.He is survived by his wife, Susan Broughman-Lewis, retired Executive Secretary of the Louisville Dental Society; children, Mark Emerson Lewis (Lisa), Lynn Allison Lewis, James Ray Lewis Jr., and Mary Beth Lewis Granado (Dino); 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister Beverly Lewis Lee; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods. Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown is entrusted with arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lincoln Heritage Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 12001 Sycamore Station Place, Louisville, KY 40299.