James Ray "Jimmy" White
Louisville - passed away March 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 8, 1986 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He will be remembered for his love of golf, playing softball, cheering on the Louisville Cardinals, listening to vinyl records, Ford Mustangs, and playing board games with his family. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Edna Guenthner; uncle, Mark Kaelin; and grandfather, Bill White.
Survivors include his wife, Erica White; parents, Pat and Julie White Guenthner; step daughter, Annmarie Dietrich; sister, Kristi Matthews (Cody); niece, Finley Matthews; maternal grandparents, Betty and Rick Farrar; paternal grandmother, Dorothy White; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Raphael the Archangel Parish, 2141 Lancashire Ave, Louisville, KY 40205. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Harbor House or ElderServe.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019