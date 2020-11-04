1/1
James Renneisen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Renneisen

Louisville - James (Jim) Renneisen, 78, Passed away peacefully at Hosparus Hospital in Louisville on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Southern Highschool and was retired from GE.

He was born on January 6, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to Charles and Willetta (Fow) Renneisen. He is preceded in death by his Father, Charles A. Renneisen, Mother, Willetta Renneisen, Wife, Beverly Ober, and Brother, Gary Renneisen.

James is survived by his loving family, Son, James E. (Becky) Renneisen, Daughter, Cheryl A. (Robbie) Stoltz, Son, Michael W (Shelly) Renneisen, 9 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, Siblings, Bill (Mary Carmel) Renneisen, Mary (Kenny) Reed. As well as a host of family and friends to cherish his memory.

All Services will be private.

The family requests that contributions in James's memory be made to St. Jude.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Mike prayers to your family

Mary Jean Whitehouse
Mary Jean Whiteouse
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved