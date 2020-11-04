James RenneisenLouisville - James (Jim) Renneisen, 78, Passed away peacefully at Hosparus Hospital in Louisville on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Southern Highschool and was retired from GE.He was born on January 6, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to Charles and Willetta (Fow) Renneisen. He is preceded in death by his Father, Charles A. Renneisen, Mother, Willetta Renneisen, Wife, Beverly Ober, and Brother, Gary Renneisen.James is survived by his loving family, Son, James E. (Becky) Renneisen, Daughter, Cheryl A. (Robbie) Stoltz, Son, Michael W (Shelly) Renneisen, 9 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, Siblings, Bill (Mary Carmel) Renneisen, Mary (Kenny) Reed. As well as a host of family and friends to cherish his memory.All Services will be private.The family requests that contributions in James's memory be made to St. Jude.To leave a special message for the family, please visit