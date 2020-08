Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Richard Carter



James Richard Carter, 67 passed Sunday August 16,2020. Visitation Tues.8/25/2020 at



6 - 8 pm with funeral Wed. 8/26/2020 at 11 am all at Jacob Primitive Baptist Church. Services



entrusted to Perrymans Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store