James Richard Farr
Marysville - James Richard Farr, 93, died Friday, November 08, 2019 at his home. He was born in Albany, KY. and was a retired yard superintendent for Klempner Brothers. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Allene Vaughn, a son, James Alvin Farr, a brother, Hershel William Farr and two sisters, Mary Farr and Lillian Gann.
Survivors include a daughter, Frances Belden (Walter) of Marysville, six grandsons, Justin Farr (Sarah) of Covington, KY., Kori Farr (Brittany) of Shepherdsville, KY., and Kyle Farr of Louisville, David Belden (Hope) of Jeffersonville, Daniel Belden (Tracy) of Scottsburg, Paul Belden (Teresa) of Taylorsville, a granddaughter, Rebecca Bays (Matt) Sellersburg, and 18 great grandchildren, and one great greatgrandaughter.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home and after 9:00 AM on Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019