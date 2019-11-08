Services
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
(812) 283-7110
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
James Richard Farr Obituary
James Richard Farr

Marysville - James Richard Farr, 93, died Friday, November 08, 2019 at his home. He was born in Albany, KY. and was a retired yard superintendent for Klempner Brothers. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Allene Vaughn, a son, James Alvin Farr, a brother, Hershel William Farr and two sisters, Mary Farr and Lillian Gann.

Survivors include a daughter, Frances Belden (Walter) of Marysville, six grandsons, Justin Farr (Sarah) of Covington, KY., Kori Farr (Brittany) of Shepherdsville, KY., and Kyle Farr of Louisville, David Belden (Hope) of Jeffersonville, Daniel Belden (Tracy) of Scottsburg, Paul Belden (Teresa) of Taylorsville, a granddaughter, Rebecca Bays (Matt) Sellersburg, and 18 great grandchildren, and one great greatgrandaughter.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home and after 9:00 AM on Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
