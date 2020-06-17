James Richey
James Richey

Carrollton - James Potter Richey, age 91, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 27, 1929 to The Rev. Alban and Lucy Rafter Richey. Jim was a member of St. Francis In The Fields Episcopal Church, was involved with Louisville Habitat for Humanity, a U. S. Navy Veteran and retired as president of Butler Furniture Co. in Carrollton.

Survivors include his wife, Louise B. Lyons, a daughter; Meghan T. (Charles McGrath) Richey of Morriston, FL, sons; Matthew P. (Suzanne Dorée) Richey of St. Paul, MN and Andrew S. (Xue Yan Liu) Richey of Duluth, MN, brother; Alban Richey of Montpelier, VT, six grandchildren; Marianna, Emily, Grace, Liu and Andrew, Jr. and one great grandchild; Zaneta. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and one great grandchild.

A private memorial service will be held at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton, KY.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
