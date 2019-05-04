Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
James Leffler
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Louisville - James Ricky Leffler was born on August 19, 1951 and departed this world quietly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by his family after a struggle with numerous health challenges. Rick bore all of these challenges with dignity and grace. Waiting for Rick in Heaven were his parents, James and Anna, brother Mike and sister Leanna.

Rick leaves behind his beloved wife Lisa and his children, Chris, Tom, Brian, Stephen, Leah and Sarah. Four brothers, Jack, Joe, Chuck, Jerry, two sisters, Amy and Lesa,eight grandchildren, also many relatives and friends.

Rick wore many hats in his time and was an accomplished guitar player, a carpenter, painter and a christian but the hat that fit the best was as a husband and father. It was apparent to anyone who saw them together how much they loved each other.

Rick will be missed.

Visitation will be 12:30 to 06:00PM on Sunday at Arch L Heady, 8519 Preston Hwy, Lou, Ky 40219 with final words at 06:00.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019
