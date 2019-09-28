|
James Robert Augustine
Louisville - James Robert Augustine, 67, passed away to his heavenly home at his residence in Liberty, Kentucky on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert John Sr. and Mary Rita Diehl Augustine and his sister, Helen Louise Augustine Nardi.
James retired from Phillip Morris in Louisville Kentucky after 28 years of service where he was a shop steward for the Tobacco Union Local #16.
He is survived by his son, Robert C. Augustine (Jessica), grandsons Benjamin and Samuel, along with siblings, Herbert Joseph Augustine (Anna), Rosemary Orozco (Doc) from Lorain, Ohio, Jacqueline Maria Augustine-Eastes (Tom), John Raymond Augustine (George Ann), and Edward Anthony Augustine (Ellen) as well as many nieces and nephews including Lesa Anna Craft for whom he was a Godparent.
James lovingly devoted over 40 years to the Augustine family genealogy and thus was considered the patriarch of the family. He was always aware of the life-giving nature of trees and planted over 300 trees by his own efforts over the span of his lifetime. In his own words "to be enjoyed by all and to leave a lasting legacy for future generations."
He was a loving son, brother, friend, community volunteer, and dedicated provider for his family. James will be especially remembered for his remarkable dedication and generosity to his son and grandsons, whom he greatly loved.
May he rest in peace, embraced in God's loving arms. We were all so blessed to have shared this life with him.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019