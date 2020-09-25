James Robert "Bob" BraunbeckNew Albany - James Robert "Bob" Braunbeck , 76, died Wednesday, Setpember 23, 2020, at Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in New Albany. The son of the late Rudolph James and Marie Theresa (Tinius) Braunbeck, Bob was born June 9, 1944 in New Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William.Bob was a graduate of Providence High School, attended Indiana University, Bloomington, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. In 1977, Bob began working for Jacques Cousteau aboard the Calypso as helicopter pilot and director of aerial photography. He later began Easy-Recycle and served the southern Indiana and Louisville areas for 25 years.He is survived by his wife, Sandy Agnew Braunbeck; son, Adam Braunbeck; daughter, Sara Moore; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Gavin Moore; and sister, Betty Davidson.In lieu of flowers or donations, please love your family.Kraft Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. All services are private. It was his wish to be cremated and entombed in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, New Albany, Indiana.