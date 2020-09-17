James Robert "Bob" McGinty



James Robert "Bob" McGinty, age 85, passed away of heart failure on September 15th. He was born in 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Flaget High School in 1953 where he was a proud and active alum. He attended the University of Kentucky after high school and subsequently joined the U.S. Army Reserve. At the age of 63, he received a Bachelor of Arts from Spalding University. Much of his career was spent as a photoengraver, working at Standard Gravure, Fawcett Printing, and then retiring from Southern Graphics Systems in 1997.



Bob was an observer of the world and a treasure trove of trivia. Recounting stories of the 1937 flood (when he was only 2), his memory was impeccable and rivaled only by his skill with telling corny jokes.



He loved music passionately and shared that love with anyone who would listen. He started playing the Hawaiian guitar at the age of six and played piano most of his life. He loved the arts, history, and sharing his broad range of knowledge.



He had a full and happy life. He travelled to all seven continents and 44 states. He climbed part of Mt. Rainer with his wife and son at the age of 70, visited County Mayo in Ireland where his great grandfather lived before immigrating to the U.S. and played golf everywhere he could.



He was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and had a gift for encouraging their talents and passions. He was special and kind and if you met him, you knew that. In this world, there are people who are like light and he was one of those people. His light shined on us and made us all feel loved.



Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat, their daughters Janet and Angela (Christopher) Vaughn, their sons, Kevin (Barbara) and Eric (Noelle) and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, and his parents, James Robert McGinty, Sr. and Gertrude Clements and his grandmother Louise McGinty.



A mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church at 501 Cherrywood Rd. followed by a graveside memorial service at Calvary Cemetery at 1600 Newburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Flaget Alumni Association Scholarship Fund or to the Louisville Orchestra.



The family asks that you honor Bob by listening to your favorite music, reminiscing with your loved ones, and toasting the joys you share in life. That is what he would be doing if he were here with you.









