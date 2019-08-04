Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for James Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Montgomery


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
James Robert Montgomery Obituary
James Robert Montgomery

Louisville - 84, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was a 34 year member of Wildwood Country Club.

He was born on January 20, 1935 in Louisville to the late Robert and Mary Montgomery. He is also preceded in death by his Daughter, Robin Kay Montgomery and his Sister, Una Rose Nevitt-Hafling.

James is survived by his loving Wife of 60 years, Alice Fay, Son, Robert A. (Jeanie), Grandsons, Ryan J. and Matthew A., and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

To leave condolences for the family please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now