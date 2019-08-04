|
|
James Robert Montgomery
Louisville - 84, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was a 34 year member of Wildwood Country Club.
He was born on January 20, 1935 in Louisville to the late Robert and Mary Montgomery. He is also preceded in death by his Daughter, Robin Kay Montgomery and his Sister, Una Rose Nevitt-Hafling.
James is survived by his loving Wife of 60 years, Alice Fay, Son, Robert A. (Jeanie), Grandsons, Ryan J. and Matthew A., and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
To leave condolences for the family please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019