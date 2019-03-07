|
James Robert "Bob" Neel
Louisville - NEEL, James Robert "Bob", 84, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Bob retired from International Harvester after 20 years and had served in the US Army. He loved cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lillian and James Neel.
Bob is survived by his brother, Gerald Neel (Carolyn); sisters, Nancy Patton and Mary Lynn Crawford (Gabe); and special friend, Sharon Dudley.
Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Friday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Michael's Cemetery (service in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019