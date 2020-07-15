1/
James Robert Raymer
James Robert Raymer

Clarksville - James Robert Raymer, 75, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Louisville and was an Operating Engineer for Lesco. He was a member of Local 181 IUOE and an Army Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Sue Rayborn Raymer, a daughter, Christie Leigh Suhr (Jim) of Clarksville, two sons, James Richard Raymer (Debbie) of Meade Co. Ky. and Kelly Robert Raymer (Tanya) of Charlestown, a sister Betty Payne of Macon, GA., seven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home with burial in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 on Friday, July 17 at the funeral home and after 9:00 on Saturday. Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the James R. Raymer Scholarship Fund, C/O Kiwanis Club of Clarksville, P.O. Box 2542 Clarksville, IN. 47131. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
