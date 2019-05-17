Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-4131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
His home
James Robert Sheehan


James Robert Sheehan Obituary
James Robert Sheehan

Corydon, IN - 89, passed away on May 14, 2019, peacefully at his home.

Jim was born in Boone, Iowa on October 20, 1929. He was a proud graduate of Iowa State University. He was also a veteran of the Korean War, where he flew an LMD (Large Mahogany Desk) as a JAG officer. Jim worked at GE for 36 years, for most of his time as an Information Systems Manager. He was a fan of sports, most specifically golf and basketball (GO CATS!). Jim had a huge heart and great love for his family. As the family knows, not a day went by that you wouldn't hear how proud he was of you and just how much he loved you.

Jim was survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Patricia Sheehan; his brother Joe Sheehan; sons Kevin (Cindy) Sheehan, Timothy (Janet) Sheehan, Greg Nichol; daughters Lisa Glover, Jenny (David) Breslin; nine grandchildren, Jennifer and Alyssa Glover, Heather (Kevin) Neinast, Samantha Sheehan, Matthew (Chelsey) Sheehan, Lauren, Brooke, Julia and Kathleen Sheehan; and 5 great-grandchildren, Sophie, Sutton, Sullee Sheehan, Bennett Thomas, Bronsen Neinast. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Sheehan; his mother Kelpia Grossnickel Sheehan; two of his brothers Bill Sheehan and Maurice Sheehan; and his four sisters Kay Hughes, Jean Minarsich, Mary Walker Corrado and JoAnn Sandholm.

A celebration of life will be held at his home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2-5 PM.

Donations may be made in Jim's name to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019
