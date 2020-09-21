James Robert Thacker Padgett
New Albany - James Robert Thacker (Jim) Padgett went to Heaven on September 19, 2020. He died peacefully in his home with his loving wife Beverly by his side.
He was born on Sunday, June 17, 1934 just below Battletown, in Meade County, Kentucky in a dirt floor house.
His parents were sharecroppers until he was seven when they moved to Indiana where his Dad got a job on the construction of the Charlestown Powder Plant.
Jim worked hard even as a kid mowing grass and tilling gardens for people on Silver Hills and other areas.
He was very involved in Future Farmers of America, holding the office of President of the New Albany Chapter for two years.
He was also involved in 4-H through his Youth, winning many ribbons for showing livestock and building projects, even winning a Grand Championship Blue Ribbon at the Indiana State Fair for building an electric motor.
Jim was an early entrepreneur, starting a welding shop out of his father's garage at the age of 16.
He married his wife, Beverly Ann Thurman on November 6,1956 and they have been inseparable since.
In 1962 they started Padgett Welding, Inc. In 1982 they started a second business, Padgett Steel Fabricators, Inc. and merged the two companies into Padgett, Inc. in 1986.
The Fabrication Division has steel components on every continent except Antarctica and the Equipment Division was named the 65th largest crane company in North America in 2020 by American Crane & Transport.
Jim was a member of the Scottish Rite Freemasons for over 54 years and a founding member of New Beginnings Community Church.
Jim has always been known for his willingness to help others, churches and his community, many times without being asked. He would just see the need, do what he would do and then just fade away without any expectations of thanks or appreciation.
Jim would say "When life's been good to you, you've got to be good back."
He was proceeded in death by his parents Robert G. Padgett and Ruby L. (Thacker)Padgett.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly; his daughters, Laura (David) Bierman and Robin (John) Lukowski and his son, Jimmy (Vickie) Padgett; grandchildren, Melia (Kory) Yount, Joshua (Jenna) Padgett, Lacey (Bert) Furmall and Andrew Padgett; great grandchildren Scarlet & Sawyer Furmall and Brooklyn , Emerson and Easton Yount. He also has many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his sisters, Shirley Mugler, Helen Devine and Nancy (Larry) Brunson.
Jim lived a Christ centered, family oriented, simple life. A model for us all.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no memorial service. However, everyone who remembers Jim is asked to do a random act of kindness for someone in need in memory of him.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Southern Indiana. Family and friends may leave remembrances at www.kraftfs.com
