Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
3521 Goldsmith Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Yent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Yent Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Robert Yent Jr. Obituary
James Robert Yent, Jr.

Louisville - James Robert Yent, Jr., 92, of Louisville entered Eternal life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

James was born to the late James and Edna Yent in Louisville. He worked as a salesman for Graybar Electric Company and was an Army veteran of both World War II and the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Yent; son-in-law, Ed Yates; and sister, Dolly Hayden.

He is survived by his daughters, Ann Yates and Kathy Roser (Doug); grandchildren, Rob Yates (Jennifer), Nick Yates, and Matt Roser; and great-granddaughter, Emma Yates.

Funeral Mass for James will be 11:30 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church; 3521 Goldsmith Lane, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 3-8 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial denotations may be made in James's memory to St. John Paul II Catholic Church - Goldsmith Lane campus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now