James Robert Yent, Jr.
Louisville - James Robert Yent, Jr., 92, of Louisville entered Eternal life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
James was born to the late James and Edna Yent in Louisville. He worked as a salesman for Graybar Electric Company and was an Army veteran of both World War II and the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Yent; son-in-law, Ed Yates; and sister, Dolly Hayden.
He is survived by his daughters, Ann Yates and Kathy Roser (Doug); grandchildren, Rob Yates (Jennifer), Nick Yates, and Matt Roser; and great-granddaughter, Emma Yates.
Funeral Mass for James will be 11:30 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church; 3521 Goldsmith Lane, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 3-8 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.
Memorial denotations may be made in James's memory to St. John Paul II Catholic Church - Goldsmith Lane campus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019