James Robinson
Louisville - James Wade Robinson, 57, of Louisville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 21, 2019.James was a dedicated Power Lifter. He held and broke many records for lifting. He was part owner of Mid-City Barbell Gym. He spent many hours and years of hard work in the gym. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Janet Louise Robinson; and his son James "Bo" Robinson. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 39 years, Saundra Robinson; daughters, Tonya Robinson, Tara (Nick) Klee, Teri (John) Baker; grandchildren, Daleigh, Isabella, Colton, Gabriella, Max and Lukas; and his loving dogs, Jose and Maria. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday at Evergreen Funeral Home from 2-8pm. Memorial Donations in James's name can be made to Suicide Prevention or Down Syndrome of Louisville. Please Visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
