Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Louisville - 81 of Louisville passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Baptist Health. Born in Nashville, TN he was a retired Installer and Repair for Bell South Telephone, and a 1957 graduate of Chattanooga High School. James also served in the U.S. Army in 1961.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Martha Ennis.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years Joanna Ennis; his daughters Rhonda Rast (Robert) and Tammy Ennis; Grandchildren Ryan Murphy, Tara Nikols, Amanda Allen, and Melanie Johnson.

His funeral Service will be 10 am Monday, April 1, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Rd. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8 pm at the Funeral Home.

On Line Condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
